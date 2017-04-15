Rays' Chase Whitley: Heads to big leagues
Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 27-year-old just missed out on a rotation spot this spring, but with Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, Whitley will get another shot at the major league level. He has plenty of starting experience, but the Rays are planning to deploy him in the bullpen upon his arrival.
