Whitley fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles, giving up a hit and a walk.

Whitley bounced back with a strong effort after having given up an earned run in each of his previous two appearances, one in which he was charged with a blown save. The 28-year-old has his ERA down to 3.06 and also boasts an impressive 0.99 WHIP. Whitley has notably been very effective against either handedness of hitter, with a .196 BAA against lefty batters and an even stingier .176 versus righties.

