Rays' Chase Whitley: Solid relief stint Sunday
Whitley fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles, giving up a hit and a walk.
Whitley bounced back with a strong effort after having given up an earned run in each of his previous two appearances, one in which he was charged with a blown save. The 28-year-old has his ERA down to 3.06 and also boasts an impressive 0.99 WHIP. Whitley has notably been very effective against either handedness of hitter, with a .196 BAA against lefty batters and an even stingier .176 versus righties.
More News
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Blows save opportunity Sunday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Grabs second save Wednesday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Notches second victory Sunday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Touched up for four runs Tuesday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: Masterful in long relief Saturday•
-
Rays' Chase Whitley: ERA down to 0.64 after another scoreless outing•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...