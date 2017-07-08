Whitley fired 2.2 scoreless innings in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

Whitley got 26 of his 34 offerings into the strike zone, bouncing back from a four-appearance stretch where he'd surrendered at least one earned run in three outings. The 28-year-old reliever has had his share of stumbles this season, but his ability to work multiple innings and a solid 3.23 ERA and 1.00 WHIP continue to give him viability in deep fantasy formats.