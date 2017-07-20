Rays' Chase Whitley: Works multiple innings again Wednesday
Whitley allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics. He also recorded a strikeout.
The former starter has been used in a multi-inning role in three of his four July appearances, although his most recent outing prior to Wednesday's had come back on July 7. The 12-day stretch between appearances has been far from the norm for Whitley, who'd already logged 33.2 innings coming into the month. The 28-year-old has been a solid component of the relief corps, compiling a 3.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five holds and a pair of saves.
