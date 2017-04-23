Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

With Tommy Hunter being placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, the Rays opted to recall Hu to fill the void in their bullpen. In three starts at Durham, Hu has posted a 3.94 ERA and an 11:3 K:BB ratio over 16 innings. He'll likely work in a low-leverage role in the majors.

