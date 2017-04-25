Hu fired a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Orioles.

The 23-year-old was efficient in his major-league debut, needing just nine pitches to get out of the eighth after coming in with Welington Castillo on third and no one out. Hu did yield a sacrifice fly to Jonathan Schoop, but that run went on Ryan Garton's ledger. The right-hander had generated a 3.94 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 16 innings at Triple-A Durham this season before being called up in the wake of Tommy Hunter's recent calf injury.