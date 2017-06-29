Rays' Chris Archer: Could have next start moved up

Archer, who'll pitch Thursday's series finale versus the Pirates, may have his following start moved up to Tuesday to get him an extra turn before the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The revised schedule would afford Archer the chance to start the Rays' final game before the All-Star break on Sunday, July 9 versus the Red Sox. The hard-throwing right-hander is still trying to find a measure of consistency after giving up four earned runs in three of his last five starts, as well as issuing multiple walks in 10 of his 16 outings this season.

