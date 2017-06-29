Rays' Chris Archer: Could have next start moved up
Archer, who'll pitch Thursday's series finale versus the Pirates, may have his following start moved up to Tuesday to get him an extra turn before the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The revised schedule would afford Archer the chance to start the Rays' final game before the All-Star break on Sunday, July 9 versus the Red Sox. The hard-throwing right-hander is still trying to find a measure of consistency after giving up four earned runs in three of his last five starts, as well as issuing multiple walks in 10 of his 16 outings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Earns win despite disappointing outing Friday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Whiffs eight in Saturday's win•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Labors through six in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Suffers tough-luck loss versus White Sox•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Fans 11 in Friday's win•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...