Rays' Chris Archer: Drops to 6-5 with loss

Archer (6-5) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five batters through six innings during Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Archer entered the outing with a 3-3 record and 4.76 ERA over his previous eight outings. He has continued to pile up strikeouts and sports an elite 10.7 K/9 for the campaign, but his game-to-game inconsistency caps his upside, as he's now allowed four runs or more in five of his past nine games. There is talk that Tampa Bay plans to start Archer twice before the All-Star break, which means he'll probably face the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.