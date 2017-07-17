Rays' Chris Archer: Fans nine Angels in no-decision

Archer allowed two runs on five hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in Sunday's no-decision against the Angels.

Archer issued no more than three free passes in any of his previous 10 starts, but was able to successfully pitch around his control problems for the most part. Despite logging his fourth consecutive quality start, the right-hander was positioned to take the loss until Logan Morrison tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh. Archer will look to snap a streak of 12 consecutive outings with at least two runs allowed Saturday against the Rangers.