Rays' Chris Archer: Fans nine in Wednesday's no-decision
Archer (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.
The right-hander needed 104 pitches (67 strikes) to get through his five frames, as the Tigers routinely pushed Archer deep into the count. He's still enjoying a strong start to 2017 with a 3.20 ERA and 27:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings. He'll next take the mound Monday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Notches second victory Friday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Fans eight in Saturday no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Impresses in Opening Day victory•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Solid in final spring appearance•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Uneven performance Wednesday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...