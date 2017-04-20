Rays' Chris Archer: Fans nine in Wednesday's no-decision

Archer (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers.

The right-hander needed 104 pitches (67 strikes) to get through his five frames, as the Tigers routinely pushed Archer deep into the count. He's still enjoying a strong start to 2017 with a 3.20 ERA and 27:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings. He'll next take the mound Monday in Baltimore.