Rays' Chris Archer: Gets knocked around by Orioles in loss

Archer (2-1) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks across 6.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out five.

Archer struggled with his command at times, issuing a season high in walks, but he was done in by the long ball as he got deeper into the game. Having allowed just one run through five-plus innings, he allowed back-to-back solo homers in the sixth before Adam Jones added a two-run shot in the seventh shortly before his removal. This was a somewhat uncharacteristic start for Archer, as the home runs were the first he had allowed this season and he entered with a respectable 2.8 BB/9. He will try to move past this disappointing outing Sunday against the Blue Jays.