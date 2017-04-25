Rays' Chris Archer: Gets knocked around by Orioles in loss

Archer (2-1) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks across 6.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out five.

Archer struggled with his command at times, issuing a season high in walks, but he was done in by the long ball as he got deeper into the game. Having allowed just one run through five-plus innings, he allowed back-to-back solo homers in the sixth before Adam Jones added a two-run shot in the seventh shortly before his removal. This was a somewhat uncharacteristic start for Archer, as the home runs were the first he had allowed this season and he entered with a respectable 2.8 BB/9. He will try to move past this disappointing outing Sunday against the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories