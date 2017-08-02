Rays' Chris Archer: Holds Astros at bay in win
Archer (8-6) gave up four earned runs on six hits over six-plus innings in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros. He struck out five.
The hard-throwing right-hander was mostly cruising until the fifth, when Carlos Beltran and Alex Bregman got to him for solo home runs. The pair would be responsible for the other two runs on his ledger as well, but the early lead the Rays had built against Mike Fiers was enough to give Archer his first victory since July 4. His strikeout total was his lowest since June 29, as he notched just seven swinging strikes overall. While he continues to pitch to plenty of contact, his 1.24 WHIP is identical to last season's, while his current 3.89 ERA is a modest improvement on last year's 4.02. He'll look to string together consecutive victories for the first time since late June when he takes on the Brewers next Sunday.
