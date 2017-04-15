Rays' Chris Archer: Notches second victory Friday
Archer (2-0) struck out five and gave up one earned run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday.
Archer ran his pitch count up with some control issues, firing 102 pitches over his time on the mound. The Rays ace didn't miss as many bats as usual -- notching a modest nine swinging strikes -- but limited the damage to an RBI single in the sixth. The 2017 campaign has gotten off to an excellent start overall for the 28-year-old righty after a 4-12 first half last season. He'll look to continue the positive momentum in a Wednesday home start against the Tigers.
