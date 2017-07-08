Rays' Chris Archer: Selected as All-Star replacement
Archer, who is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, has been selected as an All-Star Game replacement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer is confident he'll be able to pitch an inning in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic if needed despite taking the ball just two days earlier. The hard-throwing right-hander has had an uneven first half while producing a 7-5 record and 3.95 ERA, but his 139 strikeouts rank second in the American League, while his 116.1 innings are the third-most of any AL hurler.
