Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out eight in win over Cubs
Archer (7-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Cubs. He struck out eight.
Archer put an uncomfortable number of men on base in this one, but he escaped several jams to mitigate the damage against him, which amounted to a run in the second inning and two more in the fifth. He labored through 116 pitches over six frames, but he threw an impressive 69 percent for strikes, including 24 in swinging fashion. Archer hasn't enjoyed many stellar performances of late, but he has gone at least six innings in nine straight starts and has won three of his last four. He will carry a 3.95 ERA into Sunday's start against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Drops to 6-5 with loss•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Could have next start moved up•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Earns win despite disappointing outing Friday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Whiffs eight in Saturday's win•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Labors through six in no-decision•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Suffers tough-luck loss versus White Sox•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...