Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out eight in win over Cubs

Archer (7-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Archer put an uncomfortable number of men on base in this one, but he escaped several jams to mitigate the damage against him, which amounted to a run in the second inning and two more in the fifth. He labored through 116 pitches over six frames, but he threw an impressive 69 percent for strikes, including 24 in swinging fashion. Archer hasn't enjoyed many stellar performances of late, but he has gone at least six innings in nine straight starts and has won three of his last four. He will carry a 3.95 ERA into Sunday's start against the Red Sox.