Rays' Chris Archer: To play for Team USA in WBC

Archer will play for Team USA in the WBC, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing righty, who logged a team-high 201.1 innings last season, thus figures to get some extra work in heading into what he and the Rays hope will be a resurgent 2017 campaign. Archer's forgettable 2016 first half included a 4-12 record and 4.66 ERA, but he bounced back to generate a 5-7 tally and 3.25 ERA after the All-Star break, along with 103 whiffs over 91.1 innings. Archer will join a talented Team USA pitcher pool that includes the Royals' Danny Duffy and the Nationals' Tanner Roark-- who are already the squad's two designated pitchers for the first round -- as well as the Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman and J.A. Happ.