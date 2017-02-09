Rays' Chris Archer: To play for Team USA in WBC

Archer will play for Team USA in the WBC, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing righty, who logged a team-high 201.1 innings last season, thus figures to get some extra work in heading into what he and the Rays hope will be a resurgent 2017 campaign. Archer's forgettable 2016 first half included a 4-12 record and 4.66 ERA, but he bounced back to generate a 5-7 tally and 3.25 ERA after the All-Star break, along with 103 whiffs over 91.1 innings. Archer will join a talented Team USA pitcher pool that includes the Royals' Danny Duffy and the Nationals' Tanner Roark-- who are already the squad's two designated pitchers for the first round -- as well as the Athletics' Sonny Gray and the Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman and J.A. Happ.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola