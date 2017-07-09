Rays' Chris Archer: Turns in quality start versus Red Sox

Archer allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across 6.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Archer was quite solid for much of the afternoon, but a leadoff home run from Mookie Betts and a two-run shot from Dustin Pedroia in the seventh inning bookended his performance, costing him a shot at his eighth win of the season. Despite the long ball issues, he missed bats at a high rate once again and will carry a career-high 10.8 K/9 into the All-Star break. Archer has failed to produce as many shutdown performances in 2017 as we are accustomed to, which his 3.91 ERA reflects, but he has already posted 12 quality starts and will look to bring some additional consistency after the All-Star break.