Rasmus (groin) is close to being ready to play a rehab game at either High-A Charlotte, Double-A Montgomery or Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmus had been playing in rehab games earlier this month, but had to stop when he was involved in an outfield collision on April 8. It appears he is now nearly ready to resume in-game action. If all goes well, Rasmus could be back with the Rays by late-April.