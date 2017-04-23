Rays' Colby Rasmus: Doubles in rehab return
Rasmus (groin) played in left field, smacked a double and struck out twice in his rehab game with Double-A Montgomery on Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Saturday's game marked the resumption of Rasmus' rehab after an April 6 outfield collision put a pause on his efforts. The goal remains for Rasmus to join the Rays by next weekend in Toronto after he plays in several more minor-league games during the coming week.
