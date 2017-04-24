Rasmus (groin) was 0-for-4 in Double-A Montgomery's win over Mississippi on Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran outfielder is 1-for-7 in his first two games since resuming his rehab on Saturday. He's slated for multiple games in the coming week before rejoining the Rays next weekend in Toronto, assuming no setbacks.

