Rays' Colby Rasmus: Hitless in Sunday rehab game
Rasmus (groin) was 0-for-4 in Double-A Montgomery's win over Mississippi on Sunday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran outfielder is 1-for-7 in his first two games since resuming his rehab on Saturday. He's slated for multiple games in the coming week before rejoining the Rays next weekend in Toronto, assuming no setbacks.
