Rays' Colby Rasmus: Looking to resume rehab assignment
Rasmus (groin) is hoping to restart his minor-league rehab assignment something this week, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rasmus was playing in rehab games early in April before an outfield collision set him back. He's now hoping to return to game action later this week, with the intention of building himself up to playing full games before returning to the Rays. Barring any further setbacks, he should be looking at a return sometime in early-May.
