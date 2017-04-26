Rasmus (groin) remains on track to be available to the Rays beginning Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran outfielder is working off the rust at Double-A Montgomery and is 1-for-9 over the last three games with the Biscuits. Rasmus is projected to be the primary left fielder upon his arrival in Tampa, although how quickly he'll be thrust into action remains in question.

