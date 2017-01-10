Rasmus (groin) agreed to a deal with the Rays on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Rasmus is coming off of an injury-riddled season with the Astros in which he hit just .206/.286/.355. The Rays are betting on the veteran outfielder to hopefully bounce back to his 2015 self, in which he posted an OPS of .789. Rasmus - who struggles to hit left-handed pitching - will likely slot in on the strong side of a platoon in left or right field and may also see some time at DH. He underwent groin surgery this offseason but should be good to go for spring training.

