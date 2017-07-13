Rays' Colby Rasmus: Steps away from baseball
Rasmus (hip) was placed on the restricted list and will not return to the Rays this season.
Rasmus, who had been recovering from a hip injury since mid-June, informed the club that he will not return to baseball this season. Although neither Rasmus nor the team released a statement directly addressing why he was placed on the restricted list, the outfielder will be away from the game for the foreseeable future. Prior to his injury, Rasmus had been hitting .281/.318/.579 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 37 games.
