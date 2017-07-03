Rays' Colby Rasmus: To be sidelined through All-Star break
Rasmus' left hip discomfort remains "very much an issue" according to manager Kevin Cash and the outfielder won't return until some time after the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The slugging outfielder has been out since June 18, and it appears he's likely to miss at least a full month of action at a minimum before returning. Rasmus began feeling soreness in the hip a few days before officially hitting the disabled list, and Cash doesn't sound optimistic about the level of improvement he's seen since being sidelined. Peter Bourjos and Shane Peterson have both seen time in left field in the veteran's absence.
