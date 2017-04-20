Rasmus (groin) will resume his rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Montgomery, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

He suffered a setback in his rehab earlier this month, but is ready to get back into game action. There is no firm end date, but Topkin reports that a return next weekend in Toronto is possible. For now Corey Dickerson will continue to see the bulk of the work in left field.

