Rays' Colby Rasmus: To resume rehab Saturday
Rasmus (groin) will resume his rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Montgomery, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.
He suffered a setback in his rehab earlier this month, but is ready to get back into game action. There is no firm end date, but Topkin reports that a return next weekend in Toronto is possible. For now Corey Dickerson will continue to see the bulk of the work in left field.
