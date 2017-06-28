Rasmus (hip) won't be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tendinitis is Rasmus' hip has kept the outfielder sidelined since June 19, and it appears he's still being bothered by the issue enough to keep him on the shelf a little while longer. The Rays have yet to schedule any rehab games for Rasmus at this point; a clearer timetable for his return should be available once they do so.