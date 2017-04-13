Rasmus (groin) remains sore from his April 6 outfield collision in a minor-league game but is working out daily at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmus has continued progressing and is expected to resume playing for High-A Charlotte later in the week. The goal remains for the veteran outfielder to be activated at some point next week and make his long-awaited return after missing most of spring following offseason hip and core muscle surgery.