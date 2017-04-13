Rays' Colby Rasmus: Working out daily at Tropicana Field
Rasmus (groin) remains sore from his April 6 outfield collision in a minor-league game but is working out daily at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rasmus has continued progressing and is expected to resume playing for High-A Charlotte later in the week. The goal remains for the veteran outfielder to be activated at some point next week and make his long-awaited return after missing most of spring following offseason hip and core muscle surgery.
More News
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Almost ready for rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Still unable to resume rehab assignment•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Done with rehab games after collision•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Will start rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Will begin rehab stint at High-A right away•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...