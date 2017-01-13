Rays' Corey Dickerson: Avoids arbitration

Dickerson agreed to a one-year, $3.025 million contract with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The move from Colorado to Tampa Bay was accompanied by a 59-point drop in batting average, but Dickerson was able to stay healthy for the most part. With playing time volume, Dickerson was able to compile useful tallies in home runs and RBI. It seems likely he will serve as the primary DH to begin 2017, having graded out poorly in the outfield.