Rays' Corey Dickerson: Blasts fourth homer of 2017

Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Dickerson's fourth homer of the season got the Rays on the board in the first inning of a game they'd go on to lose. After launching 24 homers last season, he's been red-hot this April, and the 27-year-old certainly has the ability to put up a big fantasy season in his second year with Tampa Bay.