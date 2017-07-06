Rays' Corey Dickerson: Cedes Thursday's start

Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The first-time All Star has started Tampa Bay's last 21 games, and with stud southpaw Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the series opener, Dickerson will head to the bench for a routine night off. Peter Bourjos will join Mallex Smith and Steven Souza in the outfield to fill the void.

