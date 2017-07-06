Rays' Corey Dickerson: Cedes Thursday's start
Dickerson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The first-time All Star has started Tampa Bay's last 21 games, and with stud southpaw Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the series opener, Dickerson will head to the bench for a routine night off. Peter Bourjos will join Mallex Smith and Steven Souza in the outfield to fill the void.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Scores both Rays runs Wednesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Connects on 17th blast of season•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: On base four times Friday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Cranks 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Ropes three-bagger Wednesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...