Rays' Corey Dickerson: Connects on 17th blast of season
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.
Dickerson smashed his 17th home run of the season to put the Rays on the board in the third inning of a home loss. He's been a legitimate fantasy superstar this season, as evidenced by his .329/.370/.590 slash line.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: On base four times Friday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Cranks 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Ropes three-bagger Wednesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Go-ahead RBI in Sunday's victory•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...