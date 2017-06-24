Rays' Corey Dickerson: Connects on 17th blast of season

Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Dickerson smashed his 17th home run of the season to put the Rays on the board in the third inning of a home loss. He's been a legitimate fantasy superstar this season, as evidenced by his .329/.370/.590 slash line.

