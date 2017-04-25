Rays' Corey Dickerson: Heads to bench Tuesday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Left-hander Wade Miley is taking the hill for Baltimore, so manager Kevin Cash thought it would be a good time to give Dickerson a night off despite picking up five hits in his last four games. Rickie Weeks will take over as the designated hitter for the evening.
