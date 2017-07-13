Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hitless in All-Star appearance
Dickerson went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the American League's 2-1 victory over the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.
Dickerson ran into a pair of buzzsaws in the form of the Nationals' Max Scherzer and the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez, flying out to left against the former in the second and whiffing against the latter in the fourth. The 28-year-old slugger enters the second half with an impressive .312/.355/.548 line, 44 extra-base hits (24 doubles, three triples, 17 homers) and 42 RBI.
More News
