Rays' Corey Dickerson: Not in Thursday's lineup
Dickerson is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Dickerson has started four straight games, three in left field and one in the DH spot, but will be held out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale. With southpaw Daniel Norris on the hill for Detroit, manager Kevin Cash will play matchups and give Dickerson's lefty bat a rest.
