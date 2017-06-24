Rays' Corey Dickerson: On base four times Friday
Dickerson went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 15-5 win over the Orioles.
Dickerson helped set the table nicely out of the two-hole for Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria, extending his hitting streak to a modest three games in the process. The 27-year-old has a trio of multi-hit efforts in his last five games as well and is now just three runs shy of equaling the 57 he scored all of last season. Furthermore, despite the fact that he's tailed off some at the plate after a red-hot first two months, Dickerson is still sporting an impressive 27.4 percent line-drive rate and 34.4 percent hard-contact rate in 82 June plate appearances.
