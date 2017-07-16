Rays' Corey Dickerson: Raps out four hits Saturday
Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Angels.
After going hitless in his first game of the second half Friday, Dickerson exploded for his fourth four-hit game of the season. The slugger hasn't gone deep since June 24, but he has racked up six doubles over his first 10 games of July. Despite a sluggish start to the month overall (.222/.256/.389 over 36 at-bats), Dickerson's season line of .315/.357/.551 is composed of a career-best average and the second-best OBP and slugging percentage of his career.
