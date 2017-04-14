Rays' Corey Dickerson: Raps out pair of hits Thursday
Dickerson went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.
Dickerson continues to quietly produce out of the leadoff spot, with Thursday's contributions bringing his average to .324. The 27-year-old is making good on his goal of wielding a quicker bat this season, which has been made possible in large part by Dickerson's 25-pound weight loss this past offseason. He now has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over that span.
