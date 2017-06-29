Rays' Corey Dickerson: Scores both Rays runs Wednesday

Dickerson went 2-for-5 with two runs in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

The 28-year-old slugger is once again wielding a red-hot bat, as evidenced by his .463 wOBA, 1.089 OPS, 36.4 percent line drive rate and 42.9 percent hard contact rate over the 31 plate appearances he's seen across his last seven games. Dickerson has racked up three straight multi-hit efforts as well, and the recent surge has his season line up to an impressive .333/.373/.583.