Rays' Corey Dickerson: Scores both Rays runs Wednesday
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with two runs in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.
The 28-year-old slugger is once again wielding a red-hot bat, as evidenced by his .463 wOBA, 1.089 OPS, 36.4 percent line drive rate and 42.9 percent hard contact rate over the 31 plate appearances he's seen across his last seven games. Dickerson has racked up three straight multi-hit efforts as well, and the recent surge has his season line up to an impressive .333/.373/.583.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Connects on 17th blast of season•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: On base four times Friday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Cranks 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Ropes three-bagger Wednesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Go-ahead RBI in Sunday's victory•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....