Rays' Corey Dickerson: Sits against lefty

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

With the Red Sox turning to lefty Chris Sale on Saturday, Dickerson will hit the bench while the right-handed Rickie Weeks draws in at DH. Dickerson has actually fared reasonably well against southpaws in a limited sample this season, but his historical track record against them suggests that some regression could be on the way. He could sit out again Sunday with the Red Sox starting another lefty in Drew Pomeranz.