Rays' Corey Dickerson: Stays hot despite move down order

Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Dickerson continues to thrive regardless of where he slots in the order, with Sunday's production bringing his average to .333. His solo homer was his first since April 9, and he's now reached safely in five straight games. Dickerson has racked up five multi-hit games as well, while both his strikeout rate (22.4 percent) and contact rate (76 percent) have seen slight improvement thus far compared to last season's 24.5 and 74 percent figures. A bump in walk rate from 2016's 6.0 percent to his current 8.2 percent has also helped the slugger tally a career-high .388 OBP over his first 49 plate appearances.