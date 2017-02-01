Rasmus has agreed to a minor league contract with Tampa Bay, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmus will join the same organization as his brother, Colby, after spending the last four seasons with the Angels. The right-hander missed most of last season after undergoing groin surgery and struggled upon his return. He finished 2016 with a 5.84 ERA over 24.2 innings in relief and was designated for assignment in November. Rasmus likely provides organizational depth, but could be an option to fill the bullpen vacancy left by Kevin Jepsen.