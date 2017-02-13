Manager Kevin Cash mentioned Robertson as a candidate to fill the vacant second base position, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The top prospect's stock dropped a bit following a dip in his batting average last season with Triple-A Durham, but Cash still sees him as a viable option to fill the void left by Logan Forsythe's departure. The 22-year-old will have to really stand out to overtake the likes of Brad Miller, Tim Beckham and Nick Franklin, but this vote of confidence could foreshadow a callup to the big leagues for Robertson in the relatively near future.

