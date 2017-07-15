Robertson (neck) is feeling better after treatment and could resume baseball activities next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson hit the disabled list on June 30 after initially having been optioned to Triple-A Durham due to Adeiny Hechavarria's arrival. The team has officially termed his injury "neck spasms", although according to a social media posting by Robertson's mother, he is officially suffering from occipital neuralgia, a condition that's typically brought on by the occipital nerves being inflamed or injured. The 23-year-old could be eventually resume his season at Triple-A Durham given that there may not be an open spot for him on the big-league roster.