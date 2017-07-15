Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could resume baseball activities next week
Robertson (neck) is feeling better after treatment and could resume baseball activities next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson hit the disabled list on June 30 after initially having been optioned to Triple-A Durham due to Adeiny Hechavarria's arrival. The team has officially termed his injury "neck spasms", although according to a social media posting by Robertson's mother, he is officially suffering from occipital neuralgia, a condition that's typically brought on by the occipital nerves being inflamed or injured. The 23-year-old could be eventually resume his season at Triple-A Durham given that there may not be an open spot for him on the big-league roster.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Option voided, sent to DL•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Ropes pair of hits Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Clubs fifth homer Monday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Knocks in three Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Makes fourth straight start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...