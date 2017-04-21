Robertson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.

The rookie is receiving semi-regular playing time but is just 5-for-26 at the dish, and Thursday's homer was the first extra-base hit of his career. Considering he posted an underwhelming .713 OPS at Triple-A last year, it's probably best to keep expectations in check for Robertson going forward.

