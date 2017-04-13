Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base twice Wednesday
Robertson went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.
The rookie infielder continues to acquit himself well against big-league arms, with Wednesday's production bringing his average to .308. Robertson has hits in three straight, although he's yet to log an extra-base hit. He projects to continue receiving a solid amount of playing time at both second and at shortstop while Matt Duffy (heel) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: To make second start of season•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Getting reps in at first base•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Making major-league debut Tuesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Makes final roster•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Starts at short, plays outfield Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could make team as utility infielder•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...