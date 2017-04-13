Robertson went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

The rookie infielder continues to acquit himself well against big-league arms, with Wednesday's production bringing his average to .308. Robertson has hits in three straight, although he's yet to log an extra-base hit. He projects to continue receiving a solid amount of playing time at both second and at shortstop while Matt Duffy (heel) remains sidelined.