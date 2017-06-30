Robertson had his option voided and was sent to the 10-day disabled list Friday with neck spasms, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson apparently injured himself during his time in the majors, so he was simply shifted to the DL rather than sent to the minors. He'll still likely head to Triple-A once he is eligible to return from the disabled list, so this could just be postponing the inevitable.

