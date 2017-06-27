Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old has had a productive first year in the big leagues, but becomes the roster casualty with Adeiny Hechavarria being activated from the DL. Over 58 games with the Rays this season, Robertson is slashing .224/.314/.365, yet has earned valuable playing time experience while slowly raising his average throughout the last two months. He returns to the minors for now, but could certainly see another call-up later this season.