Rays' Daniel Robertson: Ropes pair of hits Sunday
Robertson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.
The 23-year-old appears to be figuring out major-league pitching a bit with additional playing time, as he's now hit safely in seven of his last nine games. Robertson's recent surge has brought his June line to a respectable .250/.316/.382, and Sunday's effort represented his third multi-hit game in the last nine contests. Robertson also has 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples, five home runs) in 195 plate appearances, with his homer total equal to the one he generated at Triple-A Durham across 511 plate appearances in 2016.
