Rays' Danny Farquhar: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Farquhar and the Rays avoided arbitration with a $900,00 deal, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Farquhar posted a strong season in his first year with the Rays, registering a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings while striking out 46. He struggled with the long ball, but that could be a single season aberration. This was his first round of arbitration.
More News
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Credited with third hold of season Tuesday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Gets one-inning win Friday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Fires pair of strong innings Monday•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Recalled from Durham•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Continues to struggle in Sunday outing•